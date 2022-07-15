Dr. Lloyd Mobley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mobley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lloyd Mobley, MD
Overview
Dr. Lloyd Mobley, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Castle Rock, CO. They graduated from University Of Colorado and is affiliated with Swedish Medical Center, Castle Rock Adventist Hospital and Parker Adventist Hospital.
Dr. Mobley works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Neurosurgery One - Castle Rock2352 Meadows Blvd Ste 300, Castle Rock, CO 80109 Directions (720) 500-7977Monday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Neurosurgery One - Lone Tree Yosemite St.9695 S Yosemite St Ste 377, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Directions (720) 500-7980Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Swedish Medical Center
- Castle Rock Adventist Hospital
- Parker Adventist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mobley?
Dr. Mobley has done 9 spine fusions on me over the last 18 years. I go back to him because he’s a good man. Excellent surgeon and has helped me kindly through so much!!! His gift of surgery has changed my life for the better! He has an excellent bedside manner. His staff has always been kind. Thank you Dr. Mobley!!!
About Dr. Lloyd Mobley, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1962501932
Education & Certifications
- University of Nebraska Hospital and Clinic
- University of Nebraska Medical Center
- University Of Colorado
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mobley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mobley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mobley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mobley works at
Dr. Mobley has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mobley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
62 patients have reviewed Dr. Mobley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mobley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mobley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mobley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.