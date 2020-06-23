Dr. Mercer Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lloyd Mercer Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Lloyd Mercer Jr, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO.
Locations
- 1 7524 S Broadway Ave Ste 118, Tyler, TX 75703 Directions (903) 526-4242
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Was very nervous going in to see him was my first visit and within 10 mins I was completely comfortable. He treated me with complete respect. I think I love him lol ??
About Dr. Lloyd Mercer Jr, MD
- Neurology
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
