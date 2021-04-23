See All Neurosurgeons in Pembroke Pines, FL
Dr. Lloyd Maliner, MD

Neurosurgery
5 (39)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Lloyd Maliner, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Florida|University Of South Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Westside Hospital, HCA Florida Northwest Hospital, Broward Health Coral Springs, HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital, North Shore Medical Center and Palmetto General Hospital.

Dr. Maliner works at Leon Egozi, MD in Pembroke Pines, FL with other offices in Coral Springs, FL, Plantation, FL and Aventura, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Premier Brain & Spine of Florida
    12309 Pembroke Rd, Pembroke Pines, FL 33025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 692-6044
  2. 2
    Consultants in Neurological Surgery - Coral Springs
    7501 Wiles Rd Ste 104, Coral Springs, FL 33067 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 691-3923
  3. 3
    Consultants in Neurological Surgery - Plantation
    301 NW 84th Ave Ste 206, Plantation, FL 33324 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 691-3953
  4. 4
    Premier Brain & Spine of Florida
    21150 Biscayne Blvd Ste 201, Aventura, FL 33180 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 691-3910
    Monday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Westside Hospital
  • HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
  • Broward Health Coral Springs
  • HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital
  • North Shore Medical Center
  • Palmetto General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Spinal Stenosis
Spine Fracture Treatment
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Fracture Treatment
Cervical Spine Myelopathy

Treatment frequency



Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Laminoforaminotomy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Adult Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Anterior Cervical Microdiscectomy With Fusion Chevron Icon
Arachnoid Cyst Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Atlantoaxial Fusion Chevron Icon
Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Impairment Chevron Icon
Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Back Tumor Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Injuries Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Brain Infection Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Brain Lesion Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Surgery Chevron Icon
Brainstem Glioma Chevron Icon
Brainstem Lesions Chevron Icon
Brainstem Neoplasm Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Surgery, Open Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cavernous Malformation Brain Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Infections Chevron Icon
Cerebellar Abscess Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Contusion Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebral Ventricle Neoplasm Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Rhinorrhea Chevron Icon
Cervical Artificial Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Cervical Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Cervical Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Cervical Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Cervical Microdiscectomy Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Back Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Spinal Instrumentation Procedure Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Cranial Nerve Lesions Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniectomy Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Craniotomy Chevron Icon
Dandy-Walker Syndrome Chevron Icon
Decompression Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc surgery Chevron Icon
Degenerative Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Dropfoot Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Discectomy Chevron Icon
Ependymoma Chevron Icon
Extradural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Procedure Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Due to Congenital Stenosis of Aqueduct of Sylvius Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intracranial Arterial Stenosis Chevron Icon
Intracranial Hematoma Chevron Icon
Intracranial Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Intracranial Surgery Chevron Icon
Intracranial Tumor Chevron Icon
Intradural Spinal Arachnoid Cyst Chevron Icon
Intraventricular Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Kyphoplasty Chevron Icon
Laminectomy Chevron Icon
Laminotomy Chevron Icon
Low Back Procedure Chevron Icon
Lower Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Lower Back Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Lower Back Sprain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Lumbar Microdiscectomy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Lumbar Sprain Chevron Icon
Malignant Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Malignant Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Meningocele Chevron Icon
Microdiscectomy Chevron Icon
Microsurgical Spine Surgery Chevron Icon
Microvascular Decompression Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Surgery Chevron Icon
Muscle Biopsy Chevron Icon
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Procedure Chevron Icon
Neck Surgery Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Nerve Cancer Chevron Icon
Nerve Injury Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Nerve Surgery Chevron Icon
Neurofibromatosis Chevron Icon
Neurological Injuries Chevron Icon
Neuromas Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Neurosurgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Obstructive Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Occipital Lobe Cyst Chevron Icon
Osteoporotic Spine Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoporotic Vertebral Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Decompression Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Injuries Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Surgery Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Back Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Neck Chevron Icon
Pineal Region Tumors Chevron Icon
Pineal Teratoma Chevron Icon
Pinealoma Chevron Icon
Pineoblastoma Chevron Icon
Pineoblastoma in Adults Chevron Icon
Pituitary Apoplexy Chevron Icon
Pituitary Disease Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Tumor Resection Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Primary Basilar Impression Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Reconstruction for Craniosynos Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica as Seen in Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Shunts Chevron Icon
Skull Base Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Cancer Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Surgery Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Discectomy Chevron Icon
Spinal Fracture Chevron Icon
Spinal Infections Chevron Icon
Spinal Instability Chevron Icon
Spinal Internal Fixation Chevron Icon
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities Chevron Icon
Spinal Tumor Surgery Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Dislocation Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Lesions Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Syringomyelia Chevron Icon
Tarlov Cyst Chevron Icon
Tethered Spinal Cord Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Total Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Ulnar Nerve Entrapment at Wrist Chevron Icon
Ulnar Nerve Injuries Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
Vertebral Compression Fractures Chevron Icon
Vertebral Fracture Chevron Icon
Vertebral Fusion Posterior Lumbosacral Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
von Hippel-Lindau Syndrome Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Careplus
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Magellan Health Services
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Preferred Medical Plan
    • Sedgwick Claims Management Services
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (36)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 23, 2021
    I had cervical surgery by him and he did a great job
    Darlene Ruiz — Apr 23, 2021
    About Dr. Lloyd Maliner, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1255336863
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Milton S. Hershey Medical Center|University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • University of South Florida|University Of South Florida College Of Medicine
