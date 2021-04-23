Overview

Dr. Lloyd Maliner, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Florida|University Of South Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Westside Hospital, HCA Florida Northwest Hospital, Broward Health Coral Springs, HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital, North Shore Medical Center and Palmetto General Hospital.



Dr. Maliner works at Leon Egozi, MD in Pembroke Pines, FL with other offices in Coral Springs, FL, Plantation, FL and Aventura, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.