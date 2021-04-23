Dr. Lloyd Maliner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maliner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Neurosurgeons
- FL
- Pembroke Pines
- Dr. Lloyd Maliner, MD
Dr. Lloyd Maliner, MD
Overview
Dr. Lloyd Maliner, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Florida|University Of South Florida College Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Westside Hospital, HCA Florida Northwest Hospital, Broward Health Coral Springs, HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital, North Shore Medical Center and Palmetto General Hospital.
Dr. Maliner works at
Locations
-
1
Premier Brain & Spine of Florida12309 Pembroke Rd, Pembroke Pines, FL 33025 Directions (954) 692-6044
-
2
Consultants in Neurological Surgery - Coral Springs7501 Wiles Rd Ste 104, Coral Springs, FL 33067 Directions (954) 691-3923
-
3
Consultants in Neurological Surgery - Plantation301 NW 84th Ave Ste 206, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions (954) 691-3953
-
4
Premier Brain & Spine of Florida21150 Biscayne Blvd Ste 201, Aventura, FL 33180 Directions (954) 691-3910Monday10:00am - 5:00pmTuesday10:00am - 5:00pmWednesday10:00am - 5:00pmThursday10:00am - 5:00pmFriday10:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- HCA Florida Westside Hospital
- HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
- Broward Health Coral Springs
- HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital
- North Shore Medical Center
- Palmetto General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Spinal Stenosis
- View other providers who treat Spine Fracture Treatment
- View other providers who treat Cervical Spine Myelopathy
- View other providers who treat Brain Surgery
- View other providers who treat Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal
- View other providers who treat Degenerative Disc Disease
- View other providers who treat Herniated Disc
- View other providers who treat Herniated Disc Surgery
- View other providers who treat Intervertebral Disc Disease
- View other providers who treat Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy)
- View other providers who treat Laminoforaminotomy
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Lumbar Spine Fracture
- View other providers who treat Neurostimulation
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Spine
- View other providers who treat Pathological Spine Fracture
- View other providers who treat Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Spinal Compression Fracture Repair
- View other providers who treat Spinal Cord Stimulation
- View other providers who treat Spinal Fusion
- View other providers who treat Spondylolisthesis
- View other providers who treat Traumatic Brain Injury
- View other providers who treat Acoustic Neuroma
- View other providers who treat Adult Brain Tumor
- View other providers who treat Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Anterior Cervical Microdiscectomy With Fusion
- View other providers who treat Arachnoid Cyst
- View other providers who treat Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain
- View other providers who treat Astrocytoma
- View other providers who treat Atlantoaxial Fusion
- View other providers who treat Back Disorders
- View other providers who treat Back Impairment
- View other providers who treat Back Injuries
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Back Sprain
- View other providers who treat Back Tumor
- View other providers who treat Bone Cancer
- View other providers who treat Brachial Plexus Injuries
- View other providers who treat Brain Abscess
- View other providers who treat Brain Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Brain Cancer
- View other providers who treat Brain Disorders
- View other providers who treat Brain Hemorrhage
- View other providers who treat Brain Infection
- View other providers who treat Brain Injury
- View other providers who treat Brain Lesion
- View other providers who treat Brain Tumor
- View other providers who treat Brain Tumor Surgery
- View other providers who treat Brainstem Glioma
- View other providers who treat Brainstem Lesions
- View other providers who treat Brainstem Neoplasm
- View other providers who treat Broken Neck
- View other providers who treat Carotid Artery Stent Placement
- View other providers who treat Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft
- View other providers who treat Carpal Tunnel Release
- View other providers who treat Carpal Tunnel Release Surgery, Open
- View other providers who treat Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Cauda Equina Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Cavernous Malformation Brain
- View other providers who treat Central Nervous System Infections
- View other providers who treat Cerebellar Abscess
- View other providers who treat Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Cerebral Contusion
- View other providers who treat Cerebral Hemorrhage
- View other providers who treat Cerebral Ventricle Neoplasm
- View other providers who treat Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak)
- View other providers who treat Cerebrospinal Fluid Rhinorrhea
- View other providers who treat Cervical Artificial Disc Replacement
- View other providers who treat Cervical Disc Replacement
- View other providers who treat Cervical Herniated Disc
- View other providers who treat Cervical Herniated Disc Surgery
- View other providers who treat Cervical Microdiscectomy
- View other providers who treat Cervical Radiculopathy
- View other providers who treat Cervical Spine Disorders
- View other providers who treat Cervical Spine Reconstruction
- View other providers who treat Cervical Spondylitis
- View other providers who treat Cervical Spondylolisthesis
- View other providers who treat Chiari Malformation Type 1
- View other providers who treat Chiari Malformation Type 2
- View other providers who treat Chordoma
- View other providers who treat Chronic Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Complex Spinal Instrumentation Procedure
- View other providers who treat Concussion
- View other providers who treat Cranial Nerve Disorders
- View other providers who treat Cranial Nerve Lesions
- View other providers who treat Cranial Trauma
- View other providers who treat Craniectomy
- View other providers who treat Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy
- View other providers who treat Craniopharyngioma
- View other providers who treat Craniotomy
- View other providers who treat Dandy-Walker Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Decompression
- View other providers who treat Degenerative Disc surgery
- View other providers who treat Degenerative Scoliosis
- View other providers who treat Degenerative Spine Disorders
- View other providers who treat Degenerative Spondylolisthesis
- View other providers who treat Disc Replacement
- View other providers who treat Disc Surgery
- View other providers who treat Dropfoot
- View other providers who treat Endoscopic Discectomy
- View other providers who treat Ependymoma
- View other providers who treat Extradural Hemorrhage
- View other providers who treat Herniated Disc Procedure
- View other providers who treat Hydrocephalus
- View other providers who treat Hydrocephalus Due to Congenital Stenosis of Aqueduct of Sylvius
- View other providers who treat Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Intracranial Arterial Stenosis
- View other providers who treat Intracranial Hematoma
- View other providers who treat Intracranial Hemorrhage
- View other providers who treat Intracranial Surgery
- View other providers who treat Intracranial Tumor
- View other providers who treat Intradural Spinal Arachnoid Cyst
- View other providers who treat Intraventricular Hemorrhage
- View other providers who treat Kyphoplasty
- View other providers who treat Laminectomy
- View other providers who treat Laminotomy
- View other providers who treat Low Back Procedure
- View other providers who treat Lower Back Injuries
- View other providers who treat Lower Back Muscle Strain
- View other providers who treat Lower Back Sprain
- View other providers who treat Lumbar Disc Degeneration
- View other providers who treat Lumbar Herniated Disc
- View other providers who treat Lumbar Herniated Disc Surgery
- View other providers who treat Lumbar Microdiscectomy
- View other providers who treat Lumbar Radiculopathy
- View other providers who treat Lumbar Spinal Stenosis
- View other providers who treat Lumbar Sprain
- View other providers who treat Malignant Astrocytoma
- View other providers who treat Malignant Schwannoma
- View other providers who treat Medulloblastoma
- View other providers who treat Meningiomas
- View other providers who treat Meningocele
- View other providers who treat Microdiscectomy
- View other providers who treat Microsurgical Spine Surgery
- View other providers who treat Microvascular Decompression
- View other providers who treat Minimally Invasive Surgery
- View other providers who treat Muscle Biopsy
- View other providers who treat Neck Injuries
- View other providers who treat Neck Muscle Strain
- View other providers who treat Neck Pain
- View other providers who treat Neck Pain Procedure
- View other providers who treat Neck Surgery
- View other providers who treat Nerve Block, Sympathetic
- View other providers who treat Nerve Cancer
- View other providers who treat Nerve Injury
- View other providers who treat Nerve Pain
- View other providers who treat Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
- View other providers who treat Nerve Sheath Tumors
- View other providers who treat Nerve Surgery
- View other providers who treat Neurofibromatosis
- View other providers who treat Neurological Injuries
- View other providers who treat Neuromas
- View other providers who treat Neuroplasty
- View other providers who treat Neurosurgical Procedures
- View other providers who treat Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting
- View other providers who treat Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus
- View other providers who treat Obstructive Hydrocephalus
- View other providers who treat Occipital Lobe Cyst
- View other providers who treat Osteoporotic Spine Fractures
- View other providers who treat Osteoporotic Vertebral Fracture
- View other providers who treat Osteosarcoma
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Nerve Decompression
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Nerve Disorders
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Nerve Injuries
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Nerve Surgery
- View other providers who treat Pinched Nerve
- View other providers who treat Pinched Nerve in Back
- View other providers who treat Pinched Nerve in Neck
- View other providers who treat Pineal Region Tumors
- View other providers who treat Pineal Teratoma
- View other providers who treat Pinealoma
- View other providers who treat Pineoblastoma
- View other providers who treat Pineoblastoma in Adults
- View other providers who treat Pituitary Apoplexy
- View other providers who treat Pituitary Disease
- View other providers who treat Pituitary Gland Tumor Resection
- View other providers who treat Pituitary Tumor
- View other providers who treat Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Primary Basilar Impression
- View other providers who treat Rathke's Cleft Cyst
- View other providers who treat Reconstruction for Craniosynos
- View other providers who treat Schwannoma
- View other providers who treat Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Sciatica as Seen in Rheumatoid Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Scoliosis
- View other providers who treat Secondary Malignancies
- View other providers who treat Shunts
- View other providers who treat Skull Base Tumor
- View other providers who treat Spinal Compression Fracture
- View other providers who treat Spinal Cord Cancer
- View other providers who treat Spinal Cord Disorders
- View other providers who treat Spinal Cord Injury
- View other providers who treat Spinal Cord Surgery
- View other providers who treat Spinal Cord Tumor
- View other providers who treat Spinal Discectomy
- View other providers who treat Spinal Fracture
- View other providers who treat Spinal Infections
- View other providers who treat Spinal Instability
- View other providers who treat Spinal Internal Fixation
- View other providers who treat Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities
- View other providers who treat Spinal Tumor Surgery
- View other providers who treat Spine Deformities
- View other providers who treat Spine Dislocation
- View other providers who treat Stereotactic Lesions
- View other providers who treat Stroke
- View other providers who treat Subarachnoid Hemorrhage
- View other providers who treat Subdural Hemorrhage
- View other providers who treat Syringomyelia
- View other providers who treat Tarlov Cyst
- View other providers who treat Tethered Spinal Cord Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Thoracic Spine Fracture
- View other providers who treat Thoracic Spine Myelopathy
- View other providers who treat Torticollis
- View other providers who treat Total Disc Replacement
- View other providers who treat Ulnar Nerve Entrapment at Wrist
- View other providers who treat Ulnar Nerve Injuries
- View other providers who treat Upper Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Vertebral Column Tumors
- View other providers who treat Vertebral Compression Fractures
- View other providers who treat Vertebral Fracture
- View other providers who treat Vertebral Fusion Posterior Lumbosacral Blepharoptosis
- View other providers who treat von Hippel-Lindau Syndrome
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careplus
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Magellan Health Services
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Preferred Medical Plan
- Sedgwick Claims Management Services
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Maliner?
I had cervical surgery by him and he did a great job
About Dr. Lloyd Maliner, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1255336863
Education & Certifications
- Milton S. Hershey Medical Center|University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Medicine
- University of South Florida|University Of South Florida College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Maliner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Maliner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Maliner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Maliner works at
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Maliner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maliner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maliner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maliner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.