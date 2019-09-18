Dr. Lloyd Leonards, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leonards is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lloyd Leonards, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lloyd Leonards, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Covington, LA.
Dr. Leonards works at
Locations
St. Tammany Health System1202 S Tyler St # D, Covington, LA 70433 Directions (985) 898-4194
St. Luke's Healthcare3955 Government St, Baton Rouge, LA 70806 Directions (225) 529-3871Monday7:30am - 6:30pmTuesday7:30am - 6:30pmWednesday7:30am - 6:30pmThursday7:30am - 6:30pmFriday7:30am - 6:30pmSaturday7:30am - 6:30pmSunday7:30am - 6:30pm
St.Luke's Healthcare - Plaquemice24655 Plaza Dr, Plaquemine, LA 70764 Directions (225) 900-8954Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:15pmSaturday8:30am - 5:15pmSunday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
The doctor and his staff are amazing! No to little wait times usually. Can walk in w/o appointment and they will be glad to see you. Even sees kids above 6 years old and above for sick visits. Great if your pediatrician can't squeeze you in. The front staff are always helpful with work or school excuses and great you with such enthusiasm. They remembered my name after the first visit. Love Love Love this doctor and his office.
About Dr. Lloyd Leonards, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, French Creole
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leonards has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leonards accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leonards has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leonards works at
Dr. Leonards speaks French Creole.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Leonards. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leonards.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leonards, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leonards appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.