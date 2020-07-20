See All Plastic Surgeons in Smithtown, NY
Dr. Lloyd Landsman, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Lloyd Landsman, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (40)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Lloyd Landsman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Smithtown, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Landsman works at Delta Sleep Center in Smithtown, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Cassandra Trimarco, RPA-C
Cassandra Trimarco, RPA-C
8 (8)
View Profile
Dr. Lawrence Barnard, DO
Dr. Lawrence Barnard, DO
0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Susie Rhee, MD
Dr. Susie Rhee, MD
10 (93)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Delta Sleep Center
    994 W JERICHO TPKE, Smithtown, NY 11787 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 864-4111

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Breast Reconstruction
Excision of Skin Lesion
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Breast Reconstruction
Excision of Skin Lesion

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 40 ratings
Patient Ratings (40)
5 Star
(30)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(10)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Landsman?

Jul 20, 2020
A great breast augmentation special is going on right now with Dr. Landsman, he not only has great pricing, but the results of his work is amazing! I am very glad to have been recommended by a friend, I have always wanted to do a breast augmentation but never had the money. With this promotion I was able to, and I couldn't be happier with the appearance and confidence I gained with it!
Kautzer Jim — Jul 20, 2020
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Lloyd Landsman, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Lloyd Landsman, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Landsman to family and friends

Dr. Landsman's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Landsman

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Lloyd Landsman, MD.

About Dr. Lloyd Landsman, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 38 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1831297977
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Lloyd Landsman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Landsman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Landsman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Landsman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Landsman works at Delta Sleep Center in Smithtown, NY. View the full address on Dr. Landsman’s profile.

40 patients have reviewed Dr. Landsman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Landsman.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Landsman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Landsman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Lloyd Landsman, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.