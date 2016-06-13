Overview

Dr. Lloyd Ketchum, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Hematology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center, Essentia Health St. Mary's Hospital-Superior, Essentia Health-Deer River and Essentia Health-Virginia.



Dr. Ketchum works at Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 1st Street Building in Duluth, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) and Acute Leukemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.