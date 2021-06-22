Dr. Lloyd Hey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lloyd Hey, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Lloyd Hey, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from HARVARD MED SCH and is affiliated with Carteret Health Care and Duke Health Raleigh Hospital.
Raleigh Office3320 Wake Forest Rd, Raleigh, NC 27609 Directions (919) 790-1717Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:00am - 2:00pm
- Carteret Health Care
- Duke Health Raleigh Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
After years of back pain and seeing doctors who did not really GET scoliosis, we were so grateful to finally find Dr. Hey. He recently performed T12-S1 surgery to correct my scoliosis, and I am pleased with the outcome. He is excellent at what he does, listens well, and has a great staff. I would highly recommend Dr. Hey and his clinic.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1477523876
- Duke University Hospital
- Brigham and Women's Hospital
- Brigham and Womens Hospital
- HARVARD MED SCH
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Hey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hey has seen patients for Back Pain, Limb Pain and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hey speaks Spanish.
143 patients have reviewed Dr. Hey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hey.
