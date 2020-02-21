Overview

Dr. Lloyd Hancock, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Murfreesboro, TN. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from MEHARRY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Unity Medical Center.



Dr. Hancock works at Neuhaus Foot and Ankle PC in Murfreesboro, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Overweight, Obesity and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.