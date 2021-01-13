Overview

Dr. Lloyd Gayle, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Gayle works at Lloyd B. Gayle, MD PC in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Reconstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.