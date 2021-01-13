See All Plastic Surgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Lloyd Gayle, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Lloyd Gayle, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (30)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Lloyd Gayle, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Gayle works at Lloyd B. Gayle, MD PC in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Reconstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Lloyd B. Gayle, MD PC
    1150 Park Ave Ste 1F, New York, NY 10128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 648-5291

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Maimonides Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Breast Reconstruction
Breast Ptosis
Gynecomastia
Breast Reconstruction
Breast Ptosis
Gynecomastia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Chemical Peel Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Facial Implant Surgery Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ear Surgery Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Laser Skin Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Microsurgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Gayle?

    Jan 13, 2021
    Cosmetic surgery is not always as simple as depicted in the media. I have learned that everyone heals differently. Although my recovery has come with challenges, I am totally satisfied with the final results of my procedures due to Dr. Gayle's great team. They are most professional and explain the potential outcomes and risks to be encountered at each stage of the process. I highly recommend him and his office to all looking for not only a great physical outcome but a great experience as well.
    — Jan 13, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Lloyd Gayle, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Lloyd Gayle, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Gayle to family and friends

    Dr. Gayle's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Gayle

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Lloyd Gayle, MD.

    About Dr. Lloyd Gayle, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1447270392
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Davies Med Ctr
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • New York Hospital Medical Center Of Queens|Ny Hosp-Cornell U Med Ctr
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lloyd Gayle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gayle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gayle has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gayle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gayle works at Lloyd B. Gayle, MD PC in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Gayle’s profile.

    Dr. Gayle has seen patients for Breast Reconstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gayle on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Gayle. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gayle.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gayle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gayle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Lloyd Gayle, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.