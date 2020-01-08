Dr. Lloyd Farinash, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farinash is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lloyd Farinash, MD
Overview
Dr. Lloyd Farinash, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from ALLEGHENY GENERAL HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital.
Locations
Camc Pharmacy #33415 Maccorkle Ave SE, Charleston, WV 25304 Directions (304) 388-1790
Charleston Area Medical Center Inc501 Morris St, Charleston, WV 25301 Directions (304) 388-1790
- 3 896158 PO Box, Charlotte, NC 28289 Directions (304) 388-1790
Hospital Affiliations
- CAMC General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Very knowledgeable
About Dr. Lloyd Farinash, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- ALLEGHENY GENERAL HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY
- Radiation Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Farinash has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Farinash accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Farinash has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Farinash. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farinash.
