Dr. Lloyd Champagne, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (26)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Lloyd Champagne, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus, Abrazo West Campus, Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix, Banner Desert Medical Center, Chandler Regional Medical Center, Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center, HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center, HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center, Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center, Mercy Gilbert Medical Center, Phoenix Children's Hospital, St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center and Tempe St. Luke's Hospital.

Dr. Champagne works at Arizona Center for Hand to Shoulder Surgery in Mesa, AZ with other offices in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Arizona Center for Hand Surgery
    2111 W University Dr, Mesa, AZ 85201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 258-4788
    Monday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
  2. 2
    Downtown Office
    370 E Virginia Ave Ste 100, Phoenix, AZ 85004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 258-4788
    Monday
    7:00am - 3:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 3:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 3:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 3:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 3:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Abrazo Arrowhead Campus
  • Abrazo West Campus
  • Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
  • Banner Desert Medical Center
  • Chandler Regional Medical Center
  • Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center
  • HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
  • HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
  • Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
  • Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
  • Phoenix Children's Hospital
  • St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
  • Tempe St. Luke's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Mercy Care
    • MercyCare Health Plans
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Nov 17, 2020
    He saved my daughter's hand!!
    DIANA MULLER — Nov 17, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Lloyd Champagne, MD
    About Dr. Lloyd Champagne, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1407856537
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Health Center of Pittsburgh
    Residency
    • University of Pittsburgh
    Internship
    • Louisiana State U Charity Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
    Undergraduate School
    • Tulane University of Louisiana
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lloyd Champagne, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Champagne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Champagne has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Champagne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Champagne. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Champagne.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Champagne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Champagne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

