Dr. Lloyd Champagne, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lloyd Champagne, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus, Abrazo West Campus, Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix, Banner Desert Medical Center, Chandler Regional Medical Center, Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center, HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center, HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center, Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center, Mercy Gilbert Medical Center, Phoenix Children's Hospital, St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center and Tempe St. Luke's Hospital.
Dr. Champagne works at
Locations
-
1
Arizona Center for Hand Surgery2111 W University Dr, Mesa, AZ 85201 Directions (602) 258-4788Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
Downtown Office370 E Virginia Ave Ste 100, Phoenix, AZ 85004 Directions (602) 258-4788Monday7:00am - 3:00pmTuesday7:00am - 3:00pmWednesday7:00am - 3:00pmThursday7:00am - 3:00pmFriday7:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Abrazo Arrowhead Campus
- Abrazo West Campus
- Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
- Banner Desert Medical Center
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
- Honorhealth Deer Valley Medical Center
- HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
- Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
- Phoenix Children's Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
- Tempe St. Luke's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Mercy Care
- MercyCare Health Plans
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
He saved my daughter's hand!!
About Dr. Lloyd Champagne, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1407856537
Education & Certifications
- University Health Center of Pittsburgh
- University of Pittsburgh
- Louisiana State U Charity Hosp
- Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
- Tulane University of Louisiana
