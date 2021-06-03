Dr. Lloyd Braemer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Braemer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lloyd Braemer, MD
Overview
Dr. Lloyd Braemer, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Redding, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY.
Dr. Braemer works at
Locations
-
1
Lloyd G Braemer, MD FAAP1135 West St, Redding, CA 96001 Directions (530) 246-7337
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Delta Health System
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Braemer?
I’m throughly impressed with Dr. Braemer. He explains everything, and teaches me something new every time I go in. My 1 year old had his elbow joint slide out of place.. (I know I’m explaining this wrong).. and he had me meet him at 6:30am when he was having coffee with friends to pop it back in. He also taught me how to fix it if it happens again. I’d recommend him and his team to anyone.
About Dr. Lloyd Braemer, MD
- Pediatrics
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1851406201
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Braemer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Braemer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Braemer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Braemer works at
Dr. Braemer speaks Spanish.
80 patients have reviewed Dr. Braemer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Braemer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Braemer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Braemer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.