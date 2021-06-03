See All Pediatricians in Redding, CA
Dr. Lloyd Braemer, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (80)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Dr. Lloyd Braemer, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Redding, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY.

Dr. Braemer works at Lloyd G Braemer, MD FAAP in Redding, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lloyd G Braemer, MD FAAP
    1135 West St, Redding, CA 96001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (530) 246-7337

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Circumcision
Newborn Jaundice
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Chronic Neck Pain
Dysphagia
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Immunization Administration
Joint Pain
Laryngitis
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Pharyngitis
Shortness of Breath
Viral Enteritis
Viral Infection
Well Child Examination
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Delta Health System
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Jun 03, 2021
    I’m throughly impressed with Dr. Braemer. He explains everything, and teaches me something new every time I go in. My 1 year old had his elbow joint slide out of place.. (I know I’m explaining this wrong).. and he had me meet him at 6:30am when he was having coffee with friends to pop it back in. He also taught me how to fix it if it happens again. I’d recommend him and his team to anyone.
    Jennifer Markhart — Jun 03, 2021
    About Dr. Lloyd Braemer, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 29 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1851406201
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lloyd Braemer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Braemer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Braemer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Braemer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Braemer works at Lloyd G Braemer, MD FAAP in Redding, CA. View the full address on Dr. Braemer’s profile.

    80 patients have reviewed Dr. Braemer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Braemer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Braemer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Braemer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

