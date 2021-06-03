Overview

Dr. Lloyd Braemer, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Redding, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY.



Dr. Braemer works at Lloyd G Braemer, MD FAAP in Redding, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.