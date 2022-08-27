Dr. Berkowitz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lloyd Berkowitz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lloyd Berkowitz, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Mt Sinai School of Medicine and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital and Delray Medical Center.
Dr. Berkowitz works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Lynn Cancer Institute701 NW 13th St Fl 2, Boca Raton, FL 33486 Directions (561) 955-6400
-
2
Center of Hematology Oncology6282 Linton Blvd Bldg 3, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Directions (561) 955-6400
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
- Delray Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Berkowitz?
I’ve been seeing Dr B since I was diagnosed with a rare form of ovarian cancer last July. He’s been wonderful since the beginning.
About Dr. Lloyd Berkowitz, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1801844238
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
- Bronx Municipal Hospital Center
- Mt Sinai School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berkowitz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berkowitz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Berkowitz works at
Dr. Berkowitz has seen patients for Melanoma, Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma and Reticulosarcoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Berkowitz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Berkowitz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berkowitz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berkowitz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berkowitz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.