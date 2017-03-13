Dr. Lloyd Bardwell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bardwell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lloyd Bardwell, MD
Overview
Dr. Lloyd Bardwell, MD is a Podiatry Specialist in Acworth, GA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College Of Georgia At Georgia Regents University and is affiliated with Wellstar Kennestone Hospital.
Locations
Locations
Margaret Keeling, MD | Wellsar Kennestone OB/GYN4550 Cobb Parkway North NW Ste 301, Acworth, GA 30101 Directions (678) 574-3135
Lloyd Bardwell699 Church St NE, Marietta, GA 30060 Directions (770) 793-9750
Hospital Affiliations
- Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I LOVE Dr. Bardwell. Always keeps me informed and is very patient with my many questions. Highly recommended!
About Dr. Lloyd Bardwell, MD
- Podiatry
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1255321303
Education & Certifications
- Med Ctr Of Central Ga, Obstetrics And Gynecology
- Mercer U
- Medical College Of Georgia At Georgia Regents University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bardwell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bardwell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bardwell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bardwell works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Bardwell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bardwell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bardwell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bardwell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.