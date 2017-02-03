Dr. Alcera has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lloyd Alcera, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lloyd Alcera, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Marlton, NJ.
Dr. Alcera works at
Locations
-
1
New Age Behavioral106 Centre Blvd Ste G, Marlton, NJ 08053 Directions (856) 797-2810
-
2
Wmc1939 S Juniper St, Philadelphia, PA 19148 Directions (215) 271-5822
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Alcera?
Really cares and really listens. Takes time to get to know you and comes up with a holistic approach to help solve your problems. Doesn't just talk to you for 5 minutes and then write a script.
About Dr. Lloyd Alcera, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1184854259
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alcera accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alcera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alcera works at
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Alcera. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alcera.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alcera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alcera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.