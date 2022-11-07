Dr. Williams has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Llewelyn Williams, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Llewelyn Williams, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Las Cruces, NM. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Williams works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Las Cruces Surgical Center1205 S Telshor Blvd, Las Cruces, NM 88011 Directions (575) 522-6144
-
2
Mountainview Regional Medical Center4311 E Lohman Ave, Las Cruces, NM 88011 Directions (575) 556-7600
-
3
Concentra Health Services Inc.2170 E Lohman Ave, Las Cruces, NM 88001 Directions (575) 449-7002
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Williams?
I had a lot to learn about spinal injury & my specific abnormalities. My orthopedist recommended Dr Williams & I am so glad he did. The diagnostic procedures needed before insurance would cover the treatment were time consuming but the staff were kind & helpful especially because I must travel 2 hours to Las Cruces. Thank you all!
About Dr. Llewelyn Williams, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1316922750
Education & Certifications
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Williams accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Williams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Williams works at
Dr. Williams has seen patients for Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Williams on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Williams. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Williams.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Williams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Williams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.