Dr. Llewelyn Rao, MD

Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
4 (20)
Call for new patient details
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Llewelyn Rao, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Mentor, OH. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.

Dr. Rao works at Retina Associates Of Cleveland, Inc. in Mentor, OH with other offices in Warren, OH, Lorain, OH, Avon, OH, Strongsville, OH, Westlake, OH, Beachwood, OH and Middleburg Heights, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    Retina Associates Of Cleveland
    9485 Mentor Ave Ste 110, Mentor, OH 44060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 205-4444
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Retina Associates Of Cleveland
    170 North Rd Ne, Warren, OH 44483 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 856-2238
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Retina Associates of Cleveland, Inc.
    6100 S Broadway Ste 200, Lorain, OH 44053 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 233-6100
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 1:00pm
  4. 4
    Cleveland Eye Clinic
    36991 American Way, Avon, OH 44011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 934-5816
  5. 5
    Strongsville office
    17534 Royalton Rd, Strongsville, OH 44136 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 238-8900
  6. 6
    Westlake office
    4350 Crocker Rd Ste 200, Westlake, OH 44145 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 835-0060
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 1:00pm
  7. 7
    Retina Associates Of Cleveland
    24075 COMMERCE PARK, Beachwood, OH 44122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 831-5700
  8. 8
    Retina Associates of Cleveland, Inc.
    15299 Bagley Rd Ste 200, Middleburg Heights, OH 44130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 663-0022
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 1:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Floaters
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Drusen
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Acquired Coloboma Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Melanoma Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Eye Test
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Macular Pucker Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mechanical Strabismus Chevron Icon
Night Blindness Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Photokeratitis Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Artery Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinoblastoma Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Strabismus Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stye
Sympathetic Uveitis Chevron Icon
Uveitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Uveitis
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • Humana
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Dec 10, 2020
    In June of 2020 I was referred to Dr. Rao for a retina problem in each of my eyes which required two surgeries. From my first appointment with Dr. Rao I felt very comfortable with both him and any one of his staff. I was very nervous and Dr. Rao made every step of the way comfortable and painless. Both he and his staff explained to me in detail the procedure I would have, what I could expect with recovery and follow up. He took time to explain to me any questions I had. I have been recommending Dr. Rao and Retina Associates to everyone and he will be the first one I call if I have any further problems. Can't thank the whole team enough from the front desk to Dr. Rao and his staff. And a thank you to my ophthalmologist for referring me to Dr. Rao. He truly saved my eyesight.
    About Dr. Llewelyn Rao, MD

    • Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
    • 19 years of experience
    • English
    • 1518165448
    Education & Certifications

    • New York Eye & Ear Inf
    • University Hospital Case Western
    • Forest Park Hospital
    • Saint Louis University School of Medicine
    • St Louis University
    • Ophthalmology
