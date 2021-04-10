Dr. Llewellyn Kitchin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kitchin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Llewellyn Kitchin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Llewellyn Kitchin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Winchester, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Hampshire Memorial Hospital, War Memorial Hospital and Winchester Medical Center.
Dr. Kitchin works at
Locations
-
1
Winchester Gastroenterology Associates190 Campus Blvd Ste 300, Winchester, VA 22601 Directions (205) 934-3411
Hospital Affiliations
- Hampshire Memorial Hospital
- War Memorial Hospital
- Winchester Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kitchin?
I met Dr. Kitchin only yesterday, when he did my upper endoscopy, though I had spoken with him previously on the phone. I was impressed by his reviews on-line, and his experience, along with his manner on the phone. I was not disappointed upon meeting him, as he was very friendly and honest. I was both surprised and gratified to hear him tell me that I didn't have to have this procedure again.
About Dr. Llewellyn Kitchin, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1629036330
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kitchin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kitchin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kitchin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kitchin works at
Dr. Kitchin has seen patients for Hernia, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kitchin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Kitchin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kitchin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kitchin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kitchin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.