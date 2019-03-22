Dr. Llanyee Liwanpo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liwanpo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Llanyee Liwanpo, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Llanyee Liwanpo, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg and is affiliated with Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.
St. Joseph Heritage Medical Group2501 E Chapman Ave, Orange, CA 92869 Directions (714) 633-1011
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
A new patient seen at the last minute, I found her to be direct and thorough. I was not rushed and she actually listened to me. She's very responsive through the St. Joseph portal. She's obviously very astute and, I felt, genuinely concerned with helping you.
About Dr. Llanyee Liwanpo, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 18 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- Cedars Sinai medical center
- UCLA Medical Center
- UCLA Medical Center
- Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg
