Overview

Dr. Llanyee Liwanpo, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg and is affiliated with Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.



Dr. Liwanpo works at ST JOSEPH HERITAGE MEDICAL GROUP in Orange, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.