Dr. Bogunovic has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ljiljana Bogunovic, MD
Dr. Ljiljana Bogunovic, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chesterfield, MO. They graduated from POZNAN MEDICAL ACADEMY and is affiliated with Prohealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital.
- 1 14532 South Outer 40 Rd Ste 210, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Directions (314) 514-3564
Orthopaedic Associates of Wisconsin285 S Moorland Rd, Brookfield, WI 53005 Directions (262) 303-5055
- Prohealth Waukesha Memorial Hospital
Hate to see Dr. Lily leave St. Louis she did two surgery on my son was upfront explained procedures and even met him on her off time to rule out a concern of a blood clot.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- POZNAN MEDICAL ACADEMY
- Orthopedic Surgery
