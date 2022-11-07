Dr. Lizzette Pagan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pagan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lizzette Pagan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lizzette Pagan, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT PETERSBURG PEDIATRIC MEDICAL ACADEMY.
Dr. Pagan works at
Locations
My Pediatric Place1823 E Mcdowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Directions (602) 716-5700
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Pagan took the time to examine my son and explain to me about how to treat his illness. she is a wonderful doctor.
About Dr. Lizzette Pagan, MD
- Pediatrics
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1467444166
Education & Certifications
- SAINT PETERSBURG PEDIATRIC MEDICAL ACADEMY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pagan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pagan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pagan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pagan speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Pagan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pagan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pagan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pagan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.