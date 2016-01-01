Dr. Lizeth Romero, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Romero is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lizeth Romero, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lizeth Romero, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Erlinger Baroness Hospital.
Dr. Romero works at
Locations
Univ. Rheumatology979 E 3rd St Ste B-805, Chattanooga, TN 37403 Directions (423) 778-4396
Hospital Affiliations
- Erlinger Baroness Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Romero?
About Dr. Lizeth Romero, MD
- Rheumatology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1396983524
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Romero has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Romero accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Romero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Romero works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Romero. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Romero.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Romero, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Romero appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.