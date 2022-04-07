See All Family Doctors in San Juan Capistrano, CA
Family Medicine
Dr. Lizander Pandy, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Juan Capistrano, CA. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Saddleback Medical Center, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach and Orange Coast Medical Center.

Dr. Pandy works at MemorialCare Medical Group in San Juan Capistrano, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

    MemorialCare Medical Group - San Juan Capistrano
    31001 Rancho Viejo Rd Ste 200, San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675

  Saddleback Medical Center
  Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
  Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
  Orange Coast Medical Center

Narcolepsy and Cataplexy
Chronic Pain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    Apr 07, 2022
    My family doctor was out of town so the office set me up with Dr. Pandy. He was very kind and thorough. He listened and answered all of my questions.
    Specialties
    Family Medicine
    English
    1881862845
    Medical Education
    WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES
    Family Practice/OMT
