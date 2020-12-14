Overview

Dr. Lizabeth Kopp, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They completed their residency with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital



Dr. Kopp works at Electrophysiology Associates, Morristown, NJ in Hackensack, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and C-Section along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.