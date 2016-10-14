See All Otolaryngologists in Lafayette, LA
Super Profile

Dr. Lizabeth Clarke, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Lizabeth Clarke, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Clarke works at David and Eldredge ENT Specialists, LLC, Lafayette, LA in Lafayette, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Outer Ear Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    David and Eldredge ENT Specialists, LLC
    109 Rue Fontaine, Lafayette, LA 70508
(337) 289-7287

Admitting Hospitals
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Outer Ear Infection
Tonsillitis
Dysphagia
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Allergic Rhinitis
Conductive Hearing Loss
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Dizziness
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Enlarged Turbinates
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Malignant Otitis Externa
Nosebleed
Otitis Media
Perforated Eardrum
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Throat Pain
Tinnitus
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Acute Tonsillitis
Allergic Reaction
Anosmia
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Bell's Palsy
Breathing-Related Sleep Disorders
Chronic Sinusitis
Chronic Tonsillitis
Common Cold
Deviated Septum
Ear Disorders
ENT Cancer
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Head and Neck Cancer
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
Laryngeal Cancer
Larynx Conditions
Loss of Smell and-or Taste
Meniere's Disease
Motion Sickness
Oral Cancer
Pharyngitis
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sleep Disorders
TMJ
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Tongue Cancer
Vocal Cord Nodule
Vocal Cord Paralysis
Vocal Cord Polyp
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Pyramid Life
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 14, 2016
    I find that Dr. Clarke is friendly yet thorough, listens to her patients, and seems genuinely concerned about them.
    Julie E. in Lafayette, LA — Oct 14, 2016
    About Dr. Lizabeth Clarke, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • 28 years of experience
    • English
    • 1427046259
    Education & Certifications

    • Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
    • La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
    • Louisiana State Univeristy
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lizabeth Clarke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clarke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Clarke has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Clarke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Clarke works at David and Eldredge ENT Specialists, LLC, Lafayette, LA in Lafayette, LA. View the full address on Dr. Clarke’s profile.

    Dr. Clarke has seen patients for Outer Ear Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Clarke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Clarke. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clarke.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clarke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clarke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

