Dr. Lizabeth Clarke, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Clarke works at David and Eldredge ENT Specialists, LLC, Lafayette, LA in Lafayette, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Outer Ear Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.