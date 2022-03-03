Dr. Liza Wu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Liza Wu, MD
Dr. Liza Wu, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania.
They frequently treat conditions like Breast Reconstruction, Nipple Reconstruction and Breast Reduction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 5295 Town Center Rd, Boca Raton, FL 33486 Directions (215) 206-9705
Hospital of the University Pennsylvania Perelman Pharmacy3400 Civic Center Blvd Fl 1, Philadelphia, PA 19104 Directions (215) 590-2700
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
I am so lucky to be in Dr. Wu’s care for my breast cancer treatment. She is brilliant and thorough. She is one of the few doctors who performs the breast reconstruction and plastic surgery herself so that you do not need to add another surgeon to your list of doctors. Her incisions are impeccable and I can barely see the scars. She responds quickly to any questions I have, whether she responds to My Penn Med email or calls me directly to discuss. She is to the point/direct, which I appreciate. Dr. Wu has earned her title as one of the top doctors in America!
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1942234018
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
- Plastic Surgery
Dr. Wu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wu has seen patients for Breast Reconstruction, Nipple Reconstruction and Breast Reduction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Wu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.