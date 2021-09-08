Dr. Leal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Liza Leal, MD
Dr. Liza Leal, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL.
Liza Jo Leal M.d. P.A.4655 Sweetwater Blvd Ste 500, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (281) 265-6565
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
She is very thorough and Amazingly Out of this world Primary Care that i am blessed to have on my side. She is always there to answer any questions I have even after my visits. She goes above and beyond for a Healthier Lifestyle change for myself and your family. She is so Spiritually encouraging and even when if your situation may seem impossible. She lifts you up spiritually and emotionally. She shares her ideas and experience on the foods she cooks and encouraging lifestyle changes to lift you up and get you motivated. I love her Thank you Dr Liza Leal for all that you do and you are truly a Blessing to anyone who is your patient. Keep doing Gods great work...
- Family Medicine
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1427182989
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
- Family Practice
Dr. Leal accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Leal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leal.
