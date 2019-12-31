Dr. Liza Brown, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Liza Brown, DO
Dr. Liza Brown, DO is a Dermatologist in West Palm Beach, FL.
Dr. Brown works at
Dermatology Associates of the Palm Beaches Pllc120 Butler St Ste A, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 Directions (561) 659-1510
New Horizons OB/GYN2160 Duck Slough Blvd Ste 103, Trinity, FL 34655 Directions (727) 807-9070
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Excellent Doctor and staff. Glad I chose Dr. Brown. Professional and knowledgeable. She explained everything she was doing and why.
- English
Dr. Brown has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brown accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.