Dr. Liz Thu Ha Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Liz Thu Ha Lee, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Liz Thu Ha Lee, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Houston Methodist West Hospital, Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital, Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Lee works at
Locations
-
1
Houston Surgery320 W Bass St, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Directions (281) 693-3500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- 2 13811 Murphy Rd, Stafford, TX 77477 Directions (713) 772-1200
-
3
F Adam Kawley MD PA920 Frostwood Dr Ste 620, Houston, TX 77024 Directions (713) 772-1200
-
4
Sarva Skin Center Pllc23920 Katy Fwy Ste 410, Katy, TX 77494 Directions (713) 772-1200
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lee?
Dr. Liz Thu Ha Lee is a excellent doctor. Also the nurses are very nice. Thank you Dr. Lee and the staffs...
About Dr. Liz Thu Ha Lee, MD
- General Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Vietnamese
- 1992802334
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Texas A&M University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee works at
Dr. Lee has seen patients for Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant and Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lee speaks Spanish and Vietnamese.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.