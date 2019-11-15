Dr. Liz Chapek, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chapek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Liz Chapek, DO
Overview
Dr. Liz Chapek, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine and Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine and Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth.
Dr. Chapek works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Liz Chapek, D.O.6760 Abrams Rd Ste 203, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (214) 341-8742
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chapek?
If you want an accurate diagnosis and long-lasting treatment for chronic discomfort, see Dr. Chapek
About Dr. Liz Chapek, DO
- Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine and Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1013076116
Education & Certifications
- Dallas Family Hospital
- Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chapek has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chapek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chapek works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Chapek. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chapek.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chapek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chapek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.