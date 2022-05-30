Overview

Dr. Liya Pfeffer, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Rosedale, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean School Of Med Plymouth Montserrat and is affiliated with MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center.



Dr. Pfeffer works at Fuller Medical Group in Rosedale, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.