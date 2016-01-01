See All Pediatric Neurologists in Wilmington, DE
Dr. Liya Beyderman, MD

Pediatric Neurology
5 (8)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience
Dr. Liya Beyderman, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Beyderman works at Nemours/Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children in Wilmington, DE. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Alfred I. Dupont Hospital for Children
    1600 Rockland Rd, Wilmington, DE 19803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Autism Spectrum Disorders
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Autism Spectrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Behavioral Symptoms of Social Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Developmental Delay Chevron Icon
Learning Disabilities Chevron Icon
Learning Disabilities Testing Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sensory Processing Disorder Chevron Icon
Spasticity Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Liya Beyderman, MD

Specialties
  • Pediatric Neurology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 17 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English, Russian
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1699816017
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Vanderbilt Children's Hospital
Fellowship
Residency
  • Vanderbilt University Children's Hospital
Residency
Internship
  • Vanderbilt University Medical Center
Internship
Medical Education
  • Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Epilepsy and Pediatric Neurology
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Liya Beyderman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beyderman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Beyderman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Beyderman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Beyderman works at Nemours/Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children in Wilmington, DE. View the full address on Dr. Beyderman’s profile.

8 patients have reviewed Dr. Beyderman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beyderman.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beyderman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beyderman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

