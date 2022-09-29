See All Clinical Neurophysiologists in Buffalo, NY
Dr. Lixin Zhang, MD

Clinical Neurophysiology
2.5 (35)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Lixin Zhang, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Buffalo, NY. They completed their fellowship with University at Buffalo - State University of New York

Dr. Zhang works at DENT Neurologic Institute in Buffalo, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Cognitive Function Testing and Torticollis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dent Neurologic Group Llp
    3980 Sheridan Dr Ste 200, Buffalo, NY 14226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 250-2000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Buffalo General Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Balance Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Sleep-Walking Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EBS-RMSCO
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
    • Humana
    • Independent Health
    • MagnaCare
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Planned Administration Inc
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American
    • Universal Health Network
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (22)
    Sep 29, 2022
    I have been going to Dr Zhang for a few years now. One of the first things I loved about him was how thoroughly he listened and explained his thinking. He has been treating my Ménière’s for a long time and has helped me so much that I rarely have episodes and my hearing loss has stayed at a standstill. It has not decreased since he prescribed me medicine. I’m not sure why the negative reviews. It’s hard to imagine such things given how thorough he is.
    — Sep 29, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Lixin Zhang, MD
    About Dr. Lixin Zhang, MD

    • Clinical Neurophysiology
    • English, Chinese and Mandarin
    • 1154482859
    Education & Certifications

    • University at Buffalo - State University of New York
