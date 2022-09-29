Overview

Dr. Lixin Zhang, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Buffalo, NY. They completed their fellowship with University at Buffalo - State University of New York



Dr. Zhang works at DENT Neurologic Institute in Buffalo, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Cognitive Function Testing and Torticollis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.