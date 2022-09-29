Dr. Lixin Zhang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zhang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lixin Zhang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lixin Zhang, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Buffalo, NY. They completed their fellowship with University at Buffalo - State University of New York
Dr. Zhang works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dent Neurologic Group Llp3980 Sheridan Dr Ste 200, Buffalo, NY 14226 Directions (716) 250-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EBS-RMSCO
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
- Humana
- Independent Health
- MagnaCare
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Planned Administration Inc
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
- Universal Health Network
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zhang?
I have been going to Dr Zhang for a few years now. One of the first things I loved about him was how thoroughly he listened and explained his thinking. He has been treating my Ménière’s for a long time and has helped me so much that I rarely have episodes and my hearing loss has stayed at a standstill. It has not decreased since he prescribed me medicine. I’m not sure why the negative reviews. It’s hard to imagine such things given how thorough he is.
About Dr. Lixin Zhang, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- English, Chinese and Mandarin
- 1154482859
Education & Certifications
- University at Buffalo - State University of New York
- Buffalo Genl Hosp SUNY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zhang has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zhang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zhang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zhang works at
Dr. Zhang has seen patients for Vertigo, Cognitive Function Testing and Torticollis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zhang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Zhang speaks Chinese and Mandarin.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Zhang. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zhang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zhang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zhang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.