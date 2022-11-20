Dr. Lixin Liao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lixin Liao, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lixin Liao, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Arlington, TX.
Dr. Liao works at
Locations
Arlington South515 W Mayfield Rd Ste 101, Arlington, TX 76014 Directions (817) 664-4400Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Mansfield252 Matlock Rd Ste 140, Mansfield, TX 76063 Directions (817) 435-5800Monday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Arlington
- Methodist Mansfield Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Lixin Liao, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Mountainside Hospital
- Medical Oncology and Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Liao has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Liao accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Liao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Liao works at
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Liao. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liao.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.