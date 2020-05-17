Dr. Rappaport has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Liviu Rappaport, MD
Overview
Dr. Liviu Rappaport, MD is a Pulmonologist in Wayne, NJ. They graduated from INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY CAROL DAVILA and is affiliated with Chilton Medical Center, Saint Joseph's University Medical Center and Valley Hospital.
Dr. Rappaport works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Horizon Hematologyoncology Corp508 Hamburg Tpke Ste 202, Wayne, NJ 07470 Directions (973) 956-1404
- 2 503 Pine Brook Rd, Lincoln Park, NJ 07035 Directions (973) 956-1404
-
3
Lincoln Park Renaissance Rehab & Nursing521 Pine Brook Rd, Lincoln Park, NJ 07035 Directions (973) 956-1404
-
4
Health First Immediate Medical Care P.A.1900 Union Valley Rd, Hewitt, NJ 07421 Directions (973) 956-1404
- 5 525 PINE BROOK RD, Lincoln Park, NJ 07035 Directions (973) 956-1404
Hospital Affiliations
- Chilton Medical Center
- Saint Joseph's University Medical Center
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rappaport?
Always excellent. The entire staff is compassionate and thorough. Dr. Rappaport and his colleagues saved my life. They were compassionate, excellent bedside manner and ethical. I recommend Dr. Rappaport and his staff. Dr. Rappaport truly cares about his patients.
About Dr. Liviu Rappaport, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English, Romanian
- 1629013933
Education & Certifications
- INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY CAROL DAVILA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rappaport accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rappaport has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rappaport works at
Dr. Rappaport has seen patients for Pneumonia, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rappaport on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rappaport speaks Romanian.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Rappaport. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rappaport.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rappaport, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rappaport appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.