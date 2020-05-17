See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Wayne, NJ
Pulmonary Disease
3 (32)
Overview

Dr. Liviu Rappaport, MD is a Pulmonologist in Wayne, NJ. They graduated from INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY CAROL DAVILA and is affiliated with Chilton Medical Center, Saint Joseph's University Medical Center and Valley Hospital.

Dr. Rappaport works at Horizon Hematologyoncology Corp in Wayne, NJ with other offices in Lincoln Park, NJ and Hewitt, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Pneumonia, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Horizon Hematologyoncology Corp
    508 Hamburg Tpke Ste 202, Wayne, NJ 07470 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 956-1404
  2. 2
    503 Pine Brook Rd, Lincoln Park, NJ 07035 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 956-1404
  3. 3
    Lincoln Park Renaissance Rehab & Nursing
    521 Pine Brook Rd, Lincoln Park, NJ 07035 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 956-1404
  4. 4
    Health First Immediate Medical Care P.A.
    1900 Union Valley Rd, Hewitt, NJ 07421 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 956-1404
  5. 5
    525 PINE BROOK RD, Lincoln Park, NJ 07035 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 956-1404

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chilton Medical Center
  • Saint Joseph's University Medical Center
  • Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respiratory Syncytial Virus Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Air and Gas Embolism Chevron Icon
Asbestosis Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Liviu Rappaport, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Romanian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1629013933
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY CAROL DAVILA
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rappaport has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rappaport has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rappaport has seen patients for Pneumonia, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rappaport on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Rappaport. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rappaport.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rappaport, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rappaport appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

