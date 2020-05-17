Overview

Dr. Liviu Rappaport, MD is a Pulmonologist in Wayne, NJ. They graduated from INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY CAROL DAVILA and is affiliated with Chilton Medical Center, Saint Joseph's University Medical Center and Valley Hospital.



Dr. Rappaport works at Horizon Hematologyoncology Corp in Wayne, NJ with other offices in Lincoln Park, NJ and Hewitt, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Pneumonia, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.