Dr. Liviu Gold, DDS
Overview
Dr. Liviu Gold, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Newport Beach, CA.
Dr. Gold works at
Locations
Newport Beach Dental Associates1501 Superior Ave Ste 100, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (949) 650-6772Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- First Dental Health
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Humana
- Liberty Dental
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
it was amazing no pain and super nice
About Dr. Liviu Gold, DDS
- Dentistry
- English, German and Italian
- 1801289400
Dr. Gold has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gold accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Gold using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Gold has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gold speaks German and Italian.
553 patients have reviewed Dr. Gold. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gold.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gold, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gold appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.