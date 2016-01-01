Dr. Liviu Craciun, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Craciun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Liviu Craciun, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Liviu Craciun, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They completed their fellowship with National Institutes Of Health Clinical Center
Dr. Craciun works at
Locations
-
1
Epilepsy and Neurophysiology Medical Consul20 Prospect Ave Ste 800, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (239) 208-2212
-
2
Institute Of Neurology & Neurosurgery1 Clara Maass Dr # 236, Belleville, NJ 07109 Directions (973) 302-3122
-
3
Institute of Neurology at St. Barnabas50 Newark Ave Ste 104, Belleville, NJ 07109 Directions (973) 302-3122
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- MagnaCare
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Craciun?
About Dr. Liviu Craciun, MD
- Neurology
- English, Romanian
- 1902022882
Education & Certifications
- National Institutes Of Health Clinical Center
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Epilepsy
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Craciun has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Craciun accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Craciun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Craciun works at
Dr. Craciun speaks Romanian.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Craciun. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Craciun.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Craciun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Craciun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.