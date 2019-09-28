Dr. Livia Hantos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hantos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Livia Hantos, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Livia Hantos, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNITED HUNGARIAN UNIVERSITY MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Northwest Community Hospital.
Dr. Hantos works at
Locations
-
1
Drs. Jurcik and Hantos S C.1604 N Arlington Heights Rd, Arlington Heights, IL 60004 Directions (847) 541-4010
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Community Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
I found Dr. Hantos to be friendly, very knowledgeable and on time.
About Dr. Livia Hantos, MD
- Neurology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1235187063
Education & Certifications
- UNITED HUNGARIAN UNIVERSITY MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hantos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hantos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hantos has seen patients for Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Difficulty With Walking, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hantos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Hantos. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hantos.
