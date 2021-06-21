Dr. Fu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Liusong Fu, MD
Dr. Liusong Fu, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Cordova, TN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Fu works at
Healthquest8130 Country Village Dr, Cordova, TN 38016 Directions (901) 566-1002
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Dr Fu is a very caring and friendly person. Wait times are usually short and the office is clean. The staff is very good and always gives me a convenient follow up appointment time.
Dr. Fu accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fu has seen patients for Bipolar Disorder, Schizoaffective Disorder and Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Fu. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.