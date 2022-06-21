Overview

Dr. Liuska Mariscal, MD is a General Medical Practice Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in General Medical Practice, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Instituto Superior De Ciencias Medicas De La Habana.



Dr. Mariscal works at Mariscal Pediatrics in Miami, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.