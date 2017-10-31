Dr. Liu Yang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Liu Yang, MD
Overview
Dr. Liu Yang, MD is a Transplant Hepatology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Transplant Hepatology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from SUN YAT SEN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic in Florida.
Dr. Yang works at
Locations
-
1
Jacksonville - Transplant4500 San Pablo Rd S, Jacksonville, FL 32224 Directions (904) 914-7128
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yang?
I would like to thank Dr. Yang for his diligence and purpose in looking into my case. He conducted a thorough study/test/evaluation and was very kind in his explanation of my prognosis. The Mayo Clinic should be honored having a professional like Dr. Yang.
About Dr. Liu Yang, MD
- Transplant Hepatology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1588813588
Education & Certifications
- SUN YAT SEN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Transplant Hepatology
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic in Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yang has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Yang using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Yang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yang works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Yang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.