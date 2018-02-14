Overview

Dr. Lito Belardo, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Massillon, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Akron City Hospital, Aultman Hospital and Mercy Medical Center.



Dr. Belardo works at Massillon Family Practice in Massillon, OH with other offices in New Franklin, OH, Uniontown, OH and Louisville, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.