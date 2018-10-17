See All Pediatric Endocrinologists in Hollywood, FL
Dr. Lital Reitblat, MD

Pediatric Endocrinology
5 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Lital Reitblat, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. 

Dr. Reitblat works at Memorial Division of Pediatric Endocrinology in Hollywood, FL with other offices in Boca Raton, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Memorial Division of Pediatric Endocrinology
    1131 N 35th Ave Ste 200, Hollywood, FL 33021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 869-2469
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Memorial Division of Pediatric Endocrinology
    9291 Glades Rd Ste 202, Boca Raton, FL 33434 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 869-2467
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abnormal Thyroid
Adrenal Gland Diseases
Adrenal Insufficiency
Abnormal Thyroid
Adrenal Gland Diseases
Adrenal Insufficiency

Abnormal Thyroid
Adrenal Gland Diseases
Adrenal Insufficiency
Autoimmune Diseases
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
Bone Disorders
Breast Diseases
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH)
Congenital Hypothyroidism
Continuous Glucose Monitoring
Craniopharyngioma
Diabetes
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Insipidus
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Ketoacidosis
Dyslipidemia
Endocrine Disorders
Goiter
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Graves' Disease
Growth Hormone Deficiency
Gynecomastia
Hashimoto's Disease
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hyperthyroidism
Hypoglycemia
Hypogonadism
Hypopituitarism
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia
Hypothyroidism
Kidney Disease
Lipid Disorders
Lipoprotein Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteopenia
Pediatric Obesity
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Potassium Deficiency
Precocious Puberty
Rickets
  • View other providers who treat Rickets
Short Stature
Thyroid Cyst
Thyroid Disease
Thyroid Nodule
Thyroiditis
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia
Turner Syndrome
Vitamin D Deficiency
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Better Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Corporate Medical Network (CMN)
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Dimension Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Florida Health Administrators
    • Freedom Health
    • Global Health Care Network
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Memorial Healthcare System
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Preferred Medical Plan
    • Prime Health Services
    • Quality Health Management (QHM)
    • Simply Healthcare
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Sunshine Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 17, 2018
    Dr Reitblat is so patient and listens to your concerns. She is an amazing doctors!
    — Oct 17, 2018
    About Dr. Lital Reitblat, MD

    • Pediatric Endocrinology
    • English, Hebrew and Spanish
    • Female
    • 1225270663
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Endocrinology and Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital

