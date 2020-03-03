See All Anesthesiologists in Dayton, OH
Dr. Lita Budiamal-Mathai, MD

Anesthesiology
2 (13)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Lita Budiamal-Mathai, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Dayton, OH. 

Dr. Budiamal-Mathai works at Dayton Pain Center, LLC in Dayton, OH with other offices in Sidney, OH and Englewood, OH. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dayton Pain Center
    1 Elizabeth Pl Ste D, Dayton, OH 45417 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 222-2233
  2. 2
    Dayton Pain Center Sidney
    331 6th Ave, Sidney, OH 45365 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 497-9200
  3. 3
    Premier Weight Loss Solutions at Miami Valley Hospital North Campus
    9000 N Main St Ste 233, Englewood, OH 45415 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 435-4263

Hospital Affiliations
  • Wilson Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Treatment frequency



Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS) Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Mar 03, 2020
    I've had back issues for over 7 years now. I've been to several doctors. She is the first doctor to listen to me and hear what i have to say. She gives advice from her own personal experience on what might help to what medications i shouldn't take. She's very caring and concerned with my health issues. The doctors I've seen in the past don't listen to me or what im going through and how much pain I'm in. I've had many other issues besides my back. She's one of the best doctors I've had and i love the staff there.
    Bonnie young — Mar 03, 2020
    About Dr. Lita Budiamal-Mathai, MD

    Specialties
    • Anesthesiology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1962518019
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Budiamal-Mathai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Budiamal-Mathai. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Budiamal-Mathai.

