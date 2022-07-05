Dr. Lissette Selem, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Selem is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lissette Selem, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Lissette Selem, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Homestead, FL.
Lissette Selem MD PA922 N Krome Ave, Homestead, FL 33030 Directions (786) 504-8070
Aetna
Cigna
First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Humana
When I became a patient of Dr Lissette Selem about 4 years ago I was on at least 6 different meds had 3 car accidents from taking so much medication now under the care of Dr Lissette has changed my LIFE!! I now take 2 meds and I have never been better!! Yes you may need to wait on the phone, wait 15-30 minutes to see her however, when you meet with her she takes her time with each one of her patients and she listens to you! No, she’s not going to over prescribe you meds that you don’t need. She has experienced working in the prison system and she works with patients from group homes. Dr Lissette works along with her twin sister Dr Lourdes Selem together they have an excellent mental health practice. Unlike my last doctor who spent 5 minutes with me instead of getting to know me and prescribing me meds that I didn’t need!! I highly recommend the Selem sisters for your mental health care!!!
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1093910499
