Overview

Dr. Lissette Selem, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Homestead, FL.



Dr. Selem works at PerfectFeetCare, Podiatry Centers in Homestead, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.