Overview

Dr. Lissette Molina, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in South Miami, FL. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with South Miami Hospital.



Dr. Molina works at Somi Obstetrics and Gynecology LLC in South Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Perimenopause and Symptomatic Menopause along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.