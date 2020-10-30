Dr. Lissette Molina, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Molina is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lissette Molina, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lissette Molina, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in South Miami, FL. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with South Miami Hospital.
Dr. Molina works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Somi Obstetrics and Gynecology LLC6141 Sunset Dr Ste 110, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions (305) 428-6005
Hospital Affiliations
- South Miami Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Molina?
Dr. Molina is the best!! It can be so hard to find a good, kind and trustworthy gyno in Miami, so she is truly a blessing to the area! She will be delivering my first baby in about 3 months and I am comforted to say that I 100% trust her with not just my safety but also my daughter's. I really didn't expect to feel this way with my first baby! Thank you, thank you, thank you!! :)
About Dr. Lissette Molina, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1790957876
Education & Certifications
- ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Molina has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Molina accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Molina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Molina works at
Dr. Molina has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Perimenopause and Symptomatic Menopause, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Molina on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Molina. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Molina.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Molina, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Molina appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.