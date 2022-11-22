Dr. Lisset Suarez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Suarez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lisset Suarez, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Lisset Suarez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tampa, FL. They completed their residency with Institute of Superior Medical Science of Havana
Dr. Suarez works at
Suarez Medical Center8316 Hanley Rd Ste 12, Tampa, FL 33634 Directions (813) 964-8080
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Muy buena doctora y todas sus asistentes
About Dr. Lisset Suarez, MD
- Family Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1487022067
Education & Certifications
- Institute of Superior Medical Science of Havana
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Suarez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Suarez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Suarez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Suarez works at
Dr. Suarez speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Suarez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Suarez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Suarez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Suarez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.