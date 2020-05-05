Dr. Sakata has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lissa Sakata, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lissa Sakata, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Las Vegas, NV.
Locations
Blossom Bariatrics7385 S Pecos Rd Ste 101, Las Vegas, NV 89120 Directions (907) 350-5571
Boston Medical Group- Virginia P.c.4216 King St, Alexandria, VA 22302 Directions (907) 350-5571
Alfred I. Dupont Hospital for Children1600 Rockland Rd, Wilmington, DE 19803 Directions (302) 651-5812
Hospital Affiliations
- Halifax Regional Medical Center
- Mount Edgecumbe Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Love Dr Sakata. She did my sleeve surgery last year at Blossom Bariatrics. She is extremely friendly and personable. She is extremely knowledgeable and experienced so she definitely understands things and is able/willing to explain things and/or make suggestions. She takes the time to review current and past bloodwork. She listens and answers all questions. She is always positive and encouraging. She is always on time and never rushes the patient. She goes above and beyond thru the entire process. Would recommend her to everyone.
About Dr. Lissa Sakata, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1902193410
Education & Certifications
- General Surgery
