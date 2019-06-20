Dr. Lissa Francois, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Francois is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lissa Francois, MD
Overview
Dr. Lissa Francois, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Madera, CA. They specialize in Maternal-Fetal Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles.
Locations
Specialty Medical Group Central California9300 Valley Childrens Pl, Madera, CA 93636 Directions (559) 353-6700
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
There are not any words to describe the special place Dr. Francois has in my heart. After finding out at my 12 week appointment that my baby no longer had a heartbeat, I was devastated. In this guy wrenchingly hard moment, I was met by one of the warmest and caring Doctors I have ever had the pleasure to meet. While I only spent a few minutes with her, I cannot begin to describe how much her kindness, warmth and genuine empathy and authenticity meant to me. My deepest appreciation to Dr. Francois and the amazing staff at Valley Children’s. The receptionists, Ultrasound Tech, Nurses, and Genetic Counselor were all amazing! Thank you from the bottom of my heart!
About Dr. Lissa Francois, MD
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English, French
- 1497829238
Education & Certifications
- David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Francois has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Francois has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Francois speaks French.
