Dr. Liu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lisen Liu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lisen Liu, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from JINZHOU MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Locations
Joyce Cheung MD Pllc13620 38th Ave Ste 6E, Flushing, NY 11354 Directions (718) 939-2669
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
expertiz for diabetes and thyroid cancer
About Dr. Lisen Liu, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1265445894
Education & Certifications
- JINZHOU MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Liu has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, Diabetes Type 2 and Diabetes Counseling, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Liu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Liu. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liu.
